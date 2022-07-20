Splendid Georgian residence up for sale in Carlow

Kellistown House, Kellistown, Carlow is an extraordinarily well-preserved Georgian residence dating back to the mid-1800s and has been continuously occupied since its construction, with the exception of a brief period in the 1920s when, destroyed by fire, it was extensively renovated and restored to its original splendour.

Formerly a Glebe House, the five-bedroom residence supports a two-storey-over-basement configuration and is located at the end of a private avenue with beautiful views of the surrounding countryside. The majority of original features have been carefully preserved, with all maintenance works undertaken in the spirit of its period. The residence is set on c 5.6 acres and surrounded by farmlands.

The holding includes a comprehensive farmyard with a mix of traditional and contemporary farm out-buildings currently supporting a warehouse and distribution enterprise, in addition to a number of individual paddocks. With excellent access to the M9 motorway, Carlow town and all surrounding amenities, Newlands Cross on the edge of Dublin is a mere 55 mins away. Price: 750,000.

