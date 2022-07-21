Death notices and funeral announcements

Tom D’Arcy

Gloster House, Hill Road, Cloghan, Offaly, and late of Creggan, Ferbane and Carlow IT.

Tom died on July 19th 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Creggan, Ferbane, late of Carlow IT, and was predeceased by his wife Bernie and sister Josephine (Jo).

Tom will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving children, Denise, Morgan, Alan, Suzanne and Louise, grandchildren, Morgan (IRE), Morgan and Taylor (NZ), Jessica, Abby and Olivia, sisters and brothers Mary, Bridie, Jane, Kieran and Patty, extended family and friends.

Grant Tom Eternal Rest and Peace

Tom’s family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. They are very conscious that Covid is still present and kindly ask that those calling to the house and attending the funeral are mindful of the ongoing risk. Tom will repose at his home on Thursday (July 21st) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, (July 22nd) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am, which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie . Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois.