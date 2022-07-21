Local man slashed in brutal assault in Carlow town  

  • Home >
Thursday, July 21, 2022

The Liberty Tree monument where the assault occurred

 

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW man was slashed in the face and neck in a brutal assault that took place in broad daylight in the town centre yesterday, Wednesday, evening.

The local man, aged 57, received two slash wounds to his face and neck in the assault, which took place at the Liberty Tree monument, Potato Market, Carlow at approximately 6pm yesterday.

The injured party was brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made so far and gardaí are currently harvesting CCTV footage as part of their investigations. They are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who have dashcam footage that may be relevant to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

