Woman (50s) dies in unexplained circumstances in Co Limerick

Gardaí are investigating the unexplained circumstance of the death of a woman in Co Limerick.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was discovered with serious injuries at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, Co Limerick on Tuesday around 8.30 pm.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she passed away on Wednesday.

The scene at Cois Deel, Rathkeale, was preserved and a technical examination has been conducted.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted by Dr Margaret Bolster, State Pathologist on Thursday, and the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí in Limerick had attended an incident that occurred in the Windmill Street area of Limerick earlier on Tuesday evening, and enquiries to date suggest that the deceased may have frequented a residence on Windmill Street in the day or days prior to her discovery.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information in relation to these incidents to come forward.

In particular Gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday and Tuesday, who observed any activity which drew their attention.

Any persons who may have camera footage, including dash-cam and CCTV, of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.