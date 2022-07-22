Death notices and funeral announcements

Johnny Tracey

Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co. Carlow and formerly of Seskin, Drumphea. Peacefully on July 19th, 2022 at the District Hospital, Carlow, surrounded by his loving wife Theresa and his much loved daughters Sharon & Martina.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife & daughters, sons-in-law Ken & Brendan, grandchildren Adam, Orla, Emer, Aine, Alyssa, Bryanna, Devan & Lucas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours & his many friends.

May Johnny’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Thursday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from his home on Friday morning to arrive at Saint Patrick’s Church, Rathoe for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Hospice.