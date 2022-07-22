Man (30s) arrested in connection with fatal assault in Ballyconnell

A MAN has been arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal assault of a male in his 30s that occurred at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow on Thursday 10 February.

The man, aged in his 30s, is currently being detained at Baltinglass Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the ***Offences Against the State Act 1939***.

His arrest follows the charging of a Co Carlow woman, Nicola Brennan, on Thursday morning with the murder of Juris Viktorovs.

Ms Brennan (31), of no fixed abode, was brought before Judge Geraldine Carthy, where she was formally charged with the murder of Mr Viktorovs at a house in Ballyconell, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow on 10 February.

Mr Viktorovs was a 36-year-old separated father of two, who came to Ireland from Latvia about six years ago. He had worked as a mechanic and welder before the pandemic hit and had been living in the Tullow area for a number of months before his death.

Investigations are ongoing.