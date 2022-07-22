Showband gig will raise vital funds for hospitality kitchen

By Suzanne Pender

‘A TRIP down memory lane’ will help support the future of a vital service in our community – St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.

The Ritz Showband will perform a concert in the Talbot Hotel on Friday 12 August, taking to the stage at 8.30pm.

Tickets for ‘A Trip Down Memory Lane with the Ritz Showband’ are €15 and are available for St Clare’s Parish Centre. All fund raised will go to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, located at the Waterfront, Mill Lane, Carlow, which desperately need the public’s support at this time.

The current cost-of-living crisis has hit the charity food kitchen with unprecedented numbers of Co Carlow people now urgently needing its service.

Never before has the charity food kitchen been in such demand as people desperately struggle to feed their families. In recent weeks, the numbers attending the kitchen daily for a hot meal have almost doubled, placing enormous pressure on the kitchen’s resources.

St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen has issued an urgent appeal for support, with growing numbers attending and its own rising costs creating a worrying crisis for this vital service.

Donations of food and funds are very much welcome at this time, while the service would also like to encourage more volunteers to lend a hand, particularly those with kitchen experience.

To donate the bank details are St Clare’s Hospitality Food Kitchen Ltd BIC: BOFIIE2D and IBAN: IE65 BOFI 9065 3169 3735 69.