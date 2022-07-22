Top musician Martin Furey to perform at Club D’Art

By Suzanne Pender

MARK the calendar for a certain highlight of the upcoming Carlow Fringe Arts Festival – a performance by talented musician and songwriter Martin Furey.

Martin will play Pembroke Club D’Art on Friday 12 August as part of the festival and tickets are currently on sale at the Made in Carlow shop and art gallery, Tullow Street, Carlow.

Martin is the eldest son of Ireland’s ‘Prince of Pipers’ Finbar Furey and is a highly regarded musician in his own right. A masterful guitarist and a uilleann pipes player, he has taken his style of music to delighted audiences across the world over for more than three decades, most notably with the High Kings.

“I perform the poetry and lyrics and music I wrote while travelling; my muse is the collective of archives we inherit from our ancestors and teachers,” he says.

“The tradition of music within my family, which was taught to me by my father Finbar Furey and my uncles. It’s from the free style of Irish traditional music, or travelling style, and the sean nós style, and it’s a huge influence on me as a writer and vocalist.”

Carlow Fringe Arts Festival runs from 11-14 August. Check out the festival’s Facebook Page for full details of the many events and activities taking place over the four days.