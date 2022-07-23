Death notices and funeral arrangements

Michael (Mick) Gough

Tui House, Cloghristick, Milford, Co. Carlow and formerly Redvers Drive, Belmont, Lower Hutt, New Zealand, passed away peacefully, on July 23rd, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at his home.

Beloved husband of Marie, much loved father of John, Paul and Anna Marie, adored grandfather of Omar, Elaine, Olivia, Declan, Grace, Emmet, Michael, Nicole, and Caitlin and great-grandfather of Ruby, Marnie, Logan, Chase, Bella and Avery and cherished brother of Francis (Frank) and the late William (Billy).

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Chris, daughters-in-law Anna and Trish, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Michael’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home, “Tui House”, Milford, (Eircode R93 YW80) from 2pm on Sunday and Monday, concluding with Prayers at 8pm on Sunday evening and 8.30pm on Monday evening.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Fintan’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/ballinabranna-webcam/

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time and you are invited to leave a personal message in the Condolence section below.

Family flowers only please. donations, if desired, to The Mater Foundation

Donate via https://www.materfoundation.ie/donate/

John McHugh

Kilnock, Ballon, Carlow, July 21st 2022 (suddenly). Predeceased by his father Michael. Sadly missed by his wife Orlaith, sons Seán and David, mother Mary (Sharon Avenue, Carlow), sister Fiona, brothers Michael, Fergal and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends and his many colleagues in the Insurance industry.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday (July 24th) from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballon. Burial afterwards in Bennekerry Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

House private, please.

Kathleen McLeod (née Murphy)

Luton England and formerly of 33 Pairc Mhuire, Tullow, Carlow

Funeral arrangements later