Death notices and funeral arrangements

John McHugh

Kilnock, Ballon, Carlow, July 21st 2022 (suddenly). Predeceased by his father Michael. Sadly missed by his wife Orlaith, sons Seán and David, mother Mary (Sharon Avenue, Carlow), sister Fiona, brothers Michael, Fergal and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends and his many colleagues in the Insurance industry.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday (July 24th) from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballon. Burial afterwards in Bennekerry Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

House private, please.