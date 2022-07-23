Petmania Carlow celebrates 15th anniversary with PAWsome PAWty

PETMANIA Carlow is celebrating the chain’s 15th birthday with a party and PAWsome competition. The top prize is a €1,500 Petmania gift card for one lucky winner to spend in-store.

Petmania began as a pet section in a garden centre in Kilkenny city in 2005. Part of the O’Keeffe Group and founded by Eamonn and Maureen O’Keeffe, the first superstore opened its doors in Waterford in July 2007. Its popularity propelled a rapid expansion of Petmania pet stores across the country and the pet retailer opened its 15th outlet in Roscommon this year. Petmania Carlow opened its doors in 2007.

To celebrate, Petmania Carlow is inviting animal lovers from across the county to join the fun in-store at Hanover Retail Park, Carlow this Sunday, 24 July. There will be lots of family fun on the day, including music from Beat FM and Nore Valley Petting Farm. Long-term rescue partner to Petmania Carlow, ASH Animal Rescue, will also be in-store to talk about adopting a dog or cat from their centre, in the first in-store adoption day since the start of Covid.

Nore Valley Petting Farm now has a mobile farm show, with live animals and a fun interactive show for the kids. Visitors can bottle-feed lambs or goats and cuddle chicks and baby rabbits, as well as learning about the Irish heritage of farming. Nore Valley Petting Farm will be in-store between 11am and 5pm.

For pet parents with questions about their pet’s nutrition, exercise and pet milestones, Petmania’s experts will be on hand all day to help, and are also offering free coat checks for dogs, free weight checks for dogs and cats and a walk-in nail trim service for dogs and cats this Sunday.

Petmania Carlow has invested €100,000 in its Carlow store, which employs 13 people locally, five of whom are professional dog groomers. The new grooming studio inside the store offers the same great service with a fresh new look.

Petmania is encouraging everyone in Co Carlow to enter its competition to be in with a chance of winning a €1,500 Petmania gift card.

To enter the competition, simply join the Petmania mailing list before Wednesday 31 August 2022. Visit www.petmania.ie for more information.