Rain warning in place for north-west of Northern Ireland

Saturday, July 23, 2022

By Rebecca Black, PA

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for the north-west of Northern Ireland on Saturday evening.

The Met Office said heavy rain is forecast for Coleraine, Derry and across to Omagh and Strabane in Co Tyrone.

The Western Health Trust said the Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry was affected by heavy rain, and had to temporarily close some sections of its emergency department.

Due to the reduction in space, it had to resort to accepting emergency attendances only on Saturday evening.

The Met Office said the flooding of some homes and businesses was possible, along with potential disruption to bus and train services as well as power supplies.

Police warned of hazardous driving conditions due to flooding in the Derry and Strabane areas.

In Derry, events at the Foyle Maritime Festival on Saturday evening were closed for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

The festival is due to reopen on Sunday at 12 noon.

The weather warning applies until 11pm on Saturday.

