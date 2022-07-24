Bus Éireann cancels dozens of services

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Bus Éireann has apologised for dozens of cancellations to its services on Sunday.

The company blamed “operational issues” and advised customers to check for updates on Twitter.

Counties Sligo, Mayo and Galway are among the worst hit by the cancellations. Some Expressway services from Cork, Kerry and Waterford are also affected.

