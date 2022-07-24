Bus Éireann cancels dozens of services

Bus Éireann has apologised for dozens of cancellations to its services on Sunday.
The company blamed “operational issues” and advised customers to check for updates on Twitter.
Counties Sligo, Mayo and Galway are among the worst hit by the cancellations. Some Expressway services from Cork, Kerry and Waterford are also affected.
We regret to inform our customers that due to operational issues the following services have been cancelled
24/07/2022 – Expressway
10.50 Route 40 from Tralee to Cork
14.30 Route 40 from Cork to Tralee
We apologise for any inconvenience caused
