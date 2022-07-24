FF/FG pact secures position on Enterprise Centres board

By Suzanne Pender

THE Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael pact held firm at last week’s council meeting to secure a place on the board of Carlow Community Enterprise Centres CLG.

The meeting heard that a vacancy has arose on the board and sought nominations to fill the post. Fine Gael’s cllr Michael Doran was proposed and seconded, but Labour’s cllr William Paton also secured a proposed and seconder, forcing a roll-call vote to fill the vacancy.

“Can we not have two on the board?” asked cllr John Pender. However, senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy confirmed that the board had requested one place to be filled.

A roll-call was then taken, with the combination of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Independent cllr Charlie Murphy holding firm with 12 in favour of cllr Doran and five in favour of cllr Paton.