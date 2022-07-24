  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • FF/FG pact secures position on Enterprise Centres board

FF/FG pact secures position on Enterprise Centres board

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Cathaoirleach Carlow County Council Brian O’Donoghue receives his chain of office from outgoing Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan last month

 

By Suzanne Pender

THE Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael pact held firm at last week’s council meeting to secure a place on the board of Carlow Community Enterprise Centres CLG.

The meeting heard that a vacancy has arose on the board and sought nominations to fill the post. Fine Gael’s cllr Michael Doran was proposed and seconded, but Labour’s cllr William Paton also secured a proposed and seconder, forcing a roll-call vote to fill the vacancy.

“Can we not have two on the board?” asked cllr John Pender. However, senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy confirmed that the board had requested one place to be filled.

A roll-call was then taken, with the combination of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Independent cllr Charlie Murphy holding firm with 12 in favour of cllr Doran and five in favour of cllr Paton.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Tinahely Show – a great day out for all the family

Sunday, 24/07/22 - 1:26pm

Petmania Carlow celebrates 15th anniversary with PAWsome PAWty

Saturday, 23/07/22 - 7:39pm

Green Party holds public meeting on vacant properties

Saturday, 23/07/22 - 7:34pm