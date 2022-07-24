Risk of more flooding in northwest after people rescued from cars and homes

By Rebecca Black, PA

A yellow weather warning is in place for the North on Sunday, with the UK Met Office forecasting thunderstorms and heavy showers throughout the day.

It is the second weather warning that has been issued for the region this weekend, with the extreme wet weather on Saturday resulting in severe flooding in Derry city, Strabane and parts of Co Donegal.

Sunday’s warning, which is in place from midday until 9pm, will see heavy showers or longer spells of rain with some thunderstorms, that are likely to cause some travel disruption and flooding.

⚠️ Yellow rain warning issued ⚠️ Northern Ireland and Scotland Valid 1200 to 2100 today Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/qCB3AS6vEg — Met Office (@metoffice) July 24, 2022

According to the UK Met Office, flooding of a few homes and businesses is “likely”, while bus and train services are expected to be affected with journey times taking longer.

Interruption to power supplies and other services is also likely, the forecaster said, as is spray and flooding on roads.

It comes after firefighters tackled almost 50 emergency calls relating to flooding after Derry was battered with heavy rain on Saturday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it received 106 emergency calls related to flooding between 7pm and 1.30am.

The heavy rainfall has had a devastating impact on many properties across Foyle. We’ve been getting around as many as possible whilst engaging with gov bodies. Amazing effort by local communities. My office will be open tomorrow to assist further with the clean up and aftermath. pic.twitter.com/r8XYlKlQfj — Gary Middleton MLA (@Gary_Middleton) July 24, 2022

Firefighters responded to 49 incidents.

One person was rescued from a vehicle in water, and five people were rescued after becoming trapped within flooded properties.

Emergency payments

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said it had been a “desperate and difficult night” for people fighting flooding to protect their and their neighbours’ homes and property.

He said he has written to Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to request she urgently activates the Emergency Payment Scheme for Flooding to get money to householders.

“People from across our districts have shown immense community spirit yesterday and today and I want to thank them for it. From firefighters doing everything they can to rescue people and prevent the destruction of property to people who went out of their way to provide their neighbours with sandbags and support,” he said.

The morning after the night before. @MarkHDurkan @SeanMooneySDLP and I down talking to residents across the Waterside and cleanup is in full swing. Further weather warning in place for later today so also working with statutory agencies to prepare for that. pic.twitter.com/CygDYFmStN — martin reilly (@martinhello) July 24, 2022

“We now need to accelerate flood-alleviation schemes and there needs to be a sharp review of flood preparedness.

“Many people struggled to get sandbags yesterday as flood water entered their homes and they are rightly frustrated at what has happened to them.

“Lessons must be learned quickly but the most important thing remains getting immediate support to those dealing with the aftermath of this.”

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said the heavy rain has had a “devastating impact” on many properties across the area.

On Saturday evening, the Western Health Trust said the Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry had to temporarily close some sections of the emergency department.

Events at the Foyle Maritime Festival on Saturday evening were closed for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

Heavy rain in East Inishowen has resulted in damage to roads and bridges in the area. There is significant debris on the main Muff to Moville road. The public are asked to avoid all journeys in the area.#flooding #Donegal #YourCouncil pic.twitter.com/5AqIA0K4Nz — Donegal County Council (@donegalcouncil) July 23, 2022

Donegal County Council said heavy rain caused damage to roads and bridges in east Inishowen, with significant debris on the main Muff to Moville road.