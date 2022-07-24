Teenager dies after car collides with tree in Co Kerry

A teenager has died after the car he was driving collided with a roadside tree on the outskirts of Listowel in Co Kerry.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal single-vehicle crash in the townland of Ballinruddery that occurred at approximately 2.40pm this afternoon.

“A car collided with a roadside tree. The male driver of the vehicle (aged 19) was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Garda statement said.

“His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem will take place at a later date.”

Two passengers in the same vehicle were also taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of their injuries, which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

The R555 road is currently closed in Ballinruddery as Garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene, and local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them,” the Garda statement added.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.