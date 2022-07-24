  • Home >
Tinahely Show – a great day out for all the family

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Pictured at the launch of the Tinahely Show in The Square, Tinahely Tom Byrne chairman Wicklow IFA, Mary and Andy Doyle Tinahely Show, Seamus Dempsey Tinahely Show, Roger Boyd Tinahely Show, Thomas McDonald chairman Tinahely Show, Dorothy Lazenby sec Easter Region Irish Shows Association, Joyce Kearney Tinahely Show and siblings Max and Eva Elliott                                                                                                                 Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Suzanne Pender

THERE’S something to suit everyone at Tinahely Agricultural Show, the County Wicklow Show, on Bank Holiday Monday 1 August

The tented village will host the Best of Wicklow Exhibition, poultry, pets, quilts, junior section, crafts, baking, horticulture, business, natural Wicklow products, IFA food from our farms and everyday wellness talks and displays.

Visit the trade stand area, where you can see or buy anything you may need; spaces here are still available, contact the show office to apply.

The World of Wool is worth a visit adjacent to the sheep section.

Enjoy the sheep dog trials, the skills of the motorcycle riders, the show jumping, the pony club games and the sheep-tossing competitions.

You can listen and dance to Michael English, Stuart Moyles, Stacey Breen and Theresa and the Stars.

Have a break at Rumbles seated restaurant or get a takeaway at the food court, where you can hear the music, sit and enjoy the ambiance.

Admission for children is free, car parking is free, and family tickets are available.

 

