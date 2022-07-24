Woman charged after attempting to drive off in ambulance

Sunday, July 24, 2022

By Rebecca Black, PA

A woman has been charged after attempting to drive off in an ambulance.

The incident happened in the Brigade Terrace area of Strabane, Co Tyrone, on Saturday.

She has been charged by police with being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in breath, and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

The 46-year-old is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 11th.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Bus Éireann cancels dozens of services

Sunday, 24/07/22 - 1:24pm

Claudy bomb victims ‘continually failed’ by justice system over 50 years

Sunday, 24/07/22 - 11:47am

Adrian Dunbar returns to home town to direct play on monastic island

Sunday, 24/07/22 - 11:09am