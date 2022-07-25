Death notices and funeral arrangements

Monday, July 25, 2022

RIP

Kathleen McLeod (née Murphy)
Luton England and formerly of 33 Pairc Mhuire, Tullow, Carlow

Funeral arrangements later.

