Farm safety demonstration in Leighlinbridge tomorrow evening

By Suzanne Pender

A FARM safety talk and demonstration will take place at Brennan Agri Contractors, Moanduff, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow (Eircode R93 A718 7) tomorrow, Tuesday 26 July, from 7pm to 9pm.

Demonstrations and talks by An Garda Síochána on jeep/tractor and trailer safety plus community info, by Teagasc on animal handling and machine safety, from Quinn’s of Baltinglass on sprays, Brian Rushe, deputy president of the IFA, Alice Doyle, IFA national farm family chairwoman and Francie Gorman, IFA South Leinster regional chairman.

Refreshments will be available and all are welcome.