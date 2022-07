GARDAÍ in Carlow are investigating a burglary in the Crossneen area of Carlow. A house was entered and a water tank stolen sometime between 7.30pm on Wednesday 19 July and 2.30pm on the following Saturday. The front window of the house was smashed to gain entry. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.