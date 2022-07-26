Carlow firm awarded for its work on hybrid supercar

Monday, July 25, 2022

Autolaunch in Bagenalstown were the recipients of the Supplier Excellence award for project execution 2022, Eddie Hickey co founder of Autolaunch receives the award from Andrew La Marche McLaren Automotive Ltd                                                                                                              Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Autolaunch Bagenalstown winners of the Supplier Excellence award for project execution 2022, Paul Hennessy Autolaunch receives the award from Andrew La Marche from McLaren Automotive Ltd, also pictured Eddie and Michael Hickey founders of Autolaunch and Brian Dimmock and Douglas Hernandes McLaren Automotive Ltd along with staff of Autolaunch

 

By Suzanne Pender

A CO Carlow company has played an award-winning role in the creation of an exciting next-generation hybrid supercar.

Magna International Autolaunch Ireland Ltd was this week named recipient of the prestigious Supplier Excellence Award by automotive giants McLaren for its role in the development of the highly anticipated supercar – the McLaren Artura.

More than 200 global companies were vying for this accolade, so to be awarded this stamp of excellence is a testament to the proficiency and skilled workforce at the Bagenalstown manufacturing facility.

To celebrate the award, a reception was held at Autolaunch headquarters in Bagenalstown, where the impressive McLaren Artura took centre stage.

At the reception, McLaren acknowledged the contributions of the entire Autolaunch workforce to launch this supercar.

Autolaunch Ltd was founded in 2002 Edward Hickey and his brother Michael, natives of Carlow returning home from Canada. It’s now a major employer in the county and continues to expand an grow its business.

Magna International Autolaunch Ireland Ltd is a subsidiary of a multi-national corporation called Magna International Inc, a leading global manufacturer of stamping tools and producer of Class A panels for some of the biggest original equipment-manufacturing companies in the automotive industry.

 

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Window smashed in Tullow

Tuesday, 26/07/22 - 12:22pm

New digital media training opportunities for Carlow firms

Tuesday, 26/07/22 - 12:17pm

Death notices and funeral announcements

Tuesday, 26/07/22 - 12:13pm