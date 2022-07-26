Death notices and funeral announcements

Andrew (Andy) Kinsella

Abbeydown and formerly of Johnstown, Clonegal, Wexford / Clonegal, Carlow

Loving husband of Margaret. Father of Labhrás and Freda. Father-in-law of Nuala. Grandfather of Ciara, Aideen, Emma and Lorcan. Brother of Maire, Sarah, Úna, Olive, Laurence and Rita. Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Andy’s kind soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lennon’s Funeral Home, Bunclody, on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St. Brigid’s Church, Clonegal, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House strictly private please