Fab four bed up for sale in Carlow town

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Situated in an exclusive development of detached homes at the Meadows, Bullock Park, Carlow this fabulous four bedroom detached residence offers beautifully presented and well appointed living accommodation extending to c. 1443 sq.ft.

With many attractive features throughout including conservatory, and modern fitted kitchen.  The residence is not overlooked to front or rear and enjoys unspoiled views over countryside to rear with a well maintained green to front.  Viewing of this exceptional home is highly recommended. The residence comprises: Reception Hall, Sitting Room, Dining Room, Utility, Guest w.c., Sun Room, 4 Bedrooms (Master ensuite), Bathroom, Garage. Viewing highly recommended by appointment only. Price region: €350,000. Contact: T.M. Byrne & Son Ltd., 18 Dublin Street, Carlow 059 9132500.

