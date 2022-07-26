Fines for speeding and phone use to double for motorists within weeks

Fines for speeding, using a phone and not wearing a seatbelt are set to double for motorists within weeks.

Minister of State with responsibility for road transport, Hildegarde Naughton, will introduce regulations to double the fixed charges for key road safety offences “that put the safety of vulnerable road users at risk”.

The regulations will see the fine for speeding increase from €80 to €160, while the fine for using a mobile phone while driving or for not wearing a seatbelt will double to €120.

It comes as five people were killed on Irish roads over the weekend, bringing the total number of lives lost this year to 94.

Ms Naughton told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland the doubling of fines will come into effect in the coming weeks as a result of the significant increase in road deaths this year.

The Minister of State said she wanted to bring in a measure to increase fines which would have immediate effect. This would act as a deterrent for people on the roads, particularly in August when people were going on holidays.

“There’s more schoolchildren out and about, and we’re asking people to slow down on our roads and to be extra vigilant, particularly for our pedestrians, cyclists, and vulnerable road users,” she said.

Speed cameras

Ms Naughton said evidence from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) indicated that a number of fatalities on the roads were as a result of people speeding, the use of mobile phones while driving, and not wearing seat belts.

This year alone 100,000 such offences had been committed, which was “simply not acceptable”.

Ms Naughton said the Government wanted to act quickly, which was why this morning 61 new speed camera zones were also rolled out across the country, bringing the total number nationwide to almost 1,400.

“Pinch points” across the country had been targeted for enforcement measures by gardaí, she explained. This would be achieved through better campaigning, better messaging and through increased penalties and legislation.

However, the message for motorists was that it was their responsibility to slow down and abide by the rules of the road, added Ms Naughton.

“It’s about asking the public and drivers to have that responsibility themselves. You shouldn’t need to wait for a speed van to slow down or not to use your mobile phone.”

