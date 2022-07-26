Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of cannabis in Tipperary growhouse

  • Home >
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Amy Blaney

Gardaí have seized cannabis with a value in excess of €500,000 following a search operation in Co Tipperary on Monday.

Shortly before 8pm, Gardaí conducted a search of premises in the Lorrha area and located a growhouse on the property.

A significant number of cannabis plants (pending analysis) along with other drug paraphernalia was discovered during the operation.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara, with gardaí attached to the Nenagh District.

No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.

