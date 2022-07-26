New digital media training opportunities for Carlow firms

GOOGLE, Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices have just announced a new partnership with a focus on supporting Irish businesses to upskill digitally and enhance their online capabilities.

The ‘You’re the Business’ programme aims to accelerate Irish SME growth through digitalisation in the form of a free online training scheme, as well as an SME reward programme. This comes after recent research from Google found that significant gaps in the areas of digital skills and competence remain a concern for many SMEs.

One local business in Carlow town, Baba barber shop, owned by Jack Phelan, said that businesses nowadays need to be digital media savvy.

“The positive impact that digital has had on our business is almost invaluable. Growing our presence online has allowed us to expand, to grow our customer base, hire more people and to reach our community,” said Jack.

“I know that getting started in digital can be daunting, particularly when running a business leaves very few, if any, spare hours in the day, but there are excellent supports out there. I would encourage fellow founders to engage with their LEO and to visit the You’re the Business campaign site to see what digital can do for your business and how easy it is to get started.”

Through the new You’re the Business digital platform, Irish SMEs will have access to a series of live and on-demand training sessions, geared towards supporting companies at all stages of their digitalisation journey, including those at early stages right through to those more digitally-sophisticated businesses which are ready to export globally. The training will consist of three modules that will help businesses understand how they can use digital to get online, grow online and expand internationally.

Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Carlow said: “For many small businesses taking the time to upskill and change processes, especially getting online, can be overwhelming. Over the past two years with Brexit and Covid, small businesses have needed to be reactive to a very challenging landscape, which has demonstrated the importance of businesses to develop and embrace new skills.

“The Local Enterprise Offices have been to the fore with a range of supports to enable businesses get online and maximise their online presence with the likes of the Trading Online Voucher. By partnering with Google on this initiative we will continue to support all our small businesses. We want to encourage SMEs from across the Carlow region to engage with the You’re the Business initiative to see how they can get online, grow online and one day expand internationally.”

For further information on the various training modules as well as the You’re the Business competition, please visit g.co/yourethebusiness.