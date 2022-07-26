Riverside Barrow walk raised €5.5k for kids’ charity

PROCEEDS from an epic fundraising walk along the River Barrow were presented to the Ronald McDonald House recently.

John (37) and 34-year-old Ciarán Delaney along Ciarán’s daughter Evie presented the team at Ronald McDonald House with a cheque for €5,500 recently.

Over three days, the Delaney brothers from Crettyard walked the Barrow Way from Robertstown in Co Kildare to St Mullins in aid of Ronald McDonald House. The Delaneys would like to thank all who supported them, with the sum raised far in excess of their expectations.