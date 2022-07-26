Riverside Barrow walk raised €5.5k for kids’ charity

  • Home >
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

John, Cíarán and Evie Delaney present a cheque of 5,500 to Joanne Pretsell of the Ronald McDonald fundraising team

PROCEEDS from an epic fundraising walk along the River Barrow were presented to the Ronald McDonald House recently.

John (37) and 34-year-old Ciarán Delaney along Ciarán’s daughter Evie presented the team at Ronald McDonald House with a cheque for €5,500 recently.

Over three days, the Delaney brothers from Crettyard walked the Barrow Way from Robertstown in Co Kildare to St Mullins in aid of  Ronald McDonald House. The Delaneys would like to thank all who supported them, with the sum raised far in excess of their expectations.

 

 

