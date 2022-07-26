Sad death of little Hannah Kealy

By Carmel Hayes

A LOCAL community has been devastated by the tragic death of a little girl at the weekend.

The loss of Hannah Kealy from Cremorgan, a beloved daughter, sister and granddaughter, has caused immense shock and grief in the village of Timahoe and surrounding areas.

She was the cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Marie and Denis, much-loved sister of Ella and treasured granddaughter of Margaret and John (Cahill) and Margaret and Tom (Kealy).

Hannah passed away at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin on Sunday, days after a paddling pool accident.

She will be sadly missed by her parents, sister, grandparents, aunts and uncles Sharon, Orlaith, Brian and Kelley, Liz and Stephen, Aisling and the late Liam (Kealy), cousins Shauna, Eve, Darragh and Conor, her loyal dog Ruben and her extended family.

Sympathies were extended to the family by local councillors Paschal McEvoy and Pádraig Fleming at the monthly meeting of Laois County Council this morning.

As a mark of respect to the grieving family, who are deeply involved in the GAA, all activities in the Timahoe and St Joseph’s GAA clubs were cancelled over the weekend.

People can sympathise with the family in the online condolences section on rip.ie.

The family notice published on rip.ie today states:

AN ANGEL INTO HEAVEN

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Funeral Arrangements to be announced on Wednesday afternoon.