Death notices and funeral announcements

Mary Teresa Mc Carthy (nee Kinsella)

Pollerton and formerly Tinryland, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, at her home, on Sunday 24th July 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Paul.

Mary Teresa will be sadly missed, and remembered with love, by her daughters, Celine, Diane, and Jasmine, her granddaughter Amelia, her sons JoJo and Adam, her parents Eileen and Michael, her sisters Deirdre, Patricia and Susan, her brothers, Michael, John and Jason, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, neighbours, and by all those who knew, and loved her.

Reposing at Carpenters Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 4pm until 8pm on Wednesday, 27th July, with prayers at 7.30pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Peter McVerry Trust.