Man arrested and €2.5m in drugs seized amid organised crime sting

Gardaí have seized drugs worth €2.5 million and arrested one man in Dublin as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), assisted by the Special Crime Task Force, carried out the operation on Tuesday.

A vehicle was stopped shortly after 5pm by gardaí, and a search was conducted at a residential premises in the south inner city area of Dublin.

15kg of heroin with an estimated value of €2.1 million, 22kg of cannabis herb with a value of €440,000 and cocaine believed to be worth €35,000 was seized.

£43,000 in sterling cash was also recovered, along with a hydraulic press, vacuum packing machine, communication devices and other drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in connection with the operation and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Kilmainham Garda station.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland, head of the GNDOCB, said: “An Garda Síochána through the activities of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau is committed to the objectives of Operation Tara, and targeting those drug trafficking networks who cause the most serious harm to our communities.

“This operation has prevented significant quantities of illicit drugs from being trafficked at street level.”