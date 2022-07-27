Multiple thefts in Co Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

A CEMENT mixer, vintage milk churns, power drills and a chainsaw were among the many items that were stolen recently, which gardaí are investigating. Gardaí in Tullow are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a cement mixer from the front garden of a house in Fr Murphy Terrace between 1pm and 3pm on Saturday 23 July.

A number of tools were taken from a van in Oak Grove, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown on Friday 15 July. A white Volkswagen van was parked outside a house between 9.45am and 10.30am when the items were stolen.

Makita tools were taken in the haul, including a planer, a jigsaw, a torch, three power drills, a kango hammer, an SDS drill, a chainsaw and a grinder. Contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown if offered any of these items for sale or with any other information.

Gardaí are investigating the theft of two vintage milk churns from a farmyard in Knockmanus, Goresbridge between Wednesday and Thursday 13-14 July. Two large flower pots and a car battery were also taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí.