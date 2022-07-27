Teenager missing from Tullow area

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

 

Ciaran Brennan

 

 

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Ciaran Brennan, who is missing from the Tullow area of Co.Carlow since Tuesday 26 July 2022.

Ciaran is described as being 5’11” in height, of a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Ciaran was wearing a navy blue North Face tracksuit.

Ciaran is known to frequent Dublin City Centre.

Anyone with information on Ciaran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

