UN vets honour fallen comrades  

By Elizabeth Lee

A GROUP of soldiers from Post 29 of the United Nations Veterans’ Association held a memorial Mass and a wreath-laying service for their late comrades, who died while they were on peace-keeping duties.

Mass was celebrated by Fr Tommy Dillon, during which readings and offerings were carried out by members of Post 29. The colour party at the service comprised John McNally, Joe Doyle, Dan Carroll and Martin Hickey with John Kelly as MC, while John McNally was also parade commander.

Wreaths were laid at the UN veterans’ monument beside Askea church by Hugh Kelly on behalf of Post 29, retired Sergeant Benny Mills for An Garda Síochána and Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach of Carlow Municipal District.

Wreaths were also laid by members of the deceaseds’ families who had travelled from all over the country to attend the service.

A minute’s silence was observed before a piper played a lament and Charlie Parson, a bugler, played the ***Last Post***. The national flag was honoured by Dan O’Sullivan of Post 29 and the event closed with a rendition of the national anthem.

The guests then retired for refreshments to the Éire Óg clubhouse, where they caught up with old friends and remembered loved ones. The committee would like to thank everyone who attended the service.

*Full gallery of photos in next week’s paper