Death notices and funeral arrangements

Noelene Isobel Murphy née Parker

Kilquinn, Borklemore, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow, Orcheta, Spain and formerly of Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow – 27th July 2022 peacefully at Naas Hospital; predeceased by her brother John and sisters Mavis, Sylvia and Pamela. Sadly missed by her husband Jim, daughter Faith, sister Marion, son-in-law Benny, Julie and Robert, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow (Eircode R93 C560) on Thursday evening from 7pm. until 9pm. Funeral arriving to St. Peter’s Church, Kiltegan on Friday for 2pm. Service after which she will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Baltinglass.

Noelene’s Funeral Service will be recorded, the link for which will be posted on Friday night at 9 pm. approx.

‘Take me home, what joy shall fill my Heart’

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.