Man to go on trial 42 years after alleged murder

Eoin Reynolds

A 73-year-old will go on trial next summer, precisely 42 years after he is alleged to have murdered a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Cork.

Noel Long, of Maulbawn, Passage West, Co Cork is accused of murdering 54-year-old Nora Sheehan between June 6th and June 12th, 1981 at an unknown place within the State.

Her body was found by forestry workers at The Viewing Point, Shippool Woods in Cork six days after she went missing.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott today set a date of June 6th next year for the trial to begin, exactly 42 years after Ms Sheehan was last seen alive. Michael Delaney SC, for Mr Long, said that the trial is likely to last six weeks.

At today’s hearing, Brendan Grehan SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions asked for recorded depositions, during which barristers for the prosecution and defence can ask questions of witnesses, to be taken from several people who have given statements to gardaí.

Mr Justice McDermott agreed to allow the depositions to take place in the coming months.

The trial had been expected to be heard in Cork but has now been moved to Dublin.