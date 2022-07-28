Spellbinding country residence near Milford Lock, Carlow

An opportunity to have your own amazing country residence near Milford Lock, Carlow has come up.

This is a large detached home at Aughoyne, Ballyhide, Carlow town with generous room proportions, benefiting from a paddock and is situated on approx. two acres to the back of the property in this very desirable scenic area, close to Milford Lock and Carlow town.

The five-bedroom, six bathroom property was built to a very high standard and features include, bespoke coving & ceiling roses, solid flooring throughout, numerous en-suite bedrooms, extensive tiling in all wet spaces, a SMEG stove in the large kitchen and all rooms are generous in proportion.

The kitchen has a patio area off to access the rear garden and then you can take a leisurely walk down the laneway to access the rear paddock. The property is located on a generous c.1 hectare site in total.

This design of this property was very well thought out with great attention to detail, and quite simply spell binding. Superb finishes throughout. There is a second, gated entrance to the front which provides access directly to the paddock and rear of the property.

Property lends itself as an ideal family lifestyle home for those seeking space not just in a house but in its setting and its proximity to Carlow town is a mere 5km away and the picturesque lock at Milford is also close by, along with Clogrennane woods.

This is a wonderful country location which enjoys the most incredible views of the surrounding countryside. Its unspoilt views are a beauty to behold. Certainly a special property for any family to reside. Asking price is €565,000.

To arrange your viewing contact Kehoe Auctioneers 0599131678/[email protected] today.

More information here.