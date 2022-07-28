Tullow receives ‘Open Library’ boost

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Tullow people will be able to access the local library outside of normal opening hours after a recent funding announcement.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has welcomed funding of €93,600 for Tullow Library, which will allow people to access the local library outside of normal opening hours, as part of the ‘My Open Library’ initiative announced.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor also praised the use of the ‘My Open Library’ service at the Bagenalstown branch.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented: “This is a great initiative and I’m delighted to see Tullow Library getting funding. This funding will provide the necessary facilities and support in the branch to embrace the ‘My Open Library’ initiative.

“This service allows local people to avail of self-service library services between the hours of 8am and 10pm, seven days per week.”

