Art exhibition at Shankill Castle

AN ART exhibition of new works by artists Elizabeth Cope, Mungo McCosh, Seán Grimes, Felix O’Neill and Sebastian Keveney will take place in Shankill Castle, Paulstown, Co Kilkenny from Friday to Sunday 5-14 August.

The event will also include the launch of Sebastian’s new book and the screening of films by Brendan Canty on Saturday 13 August.

This is the 30th year of Shankill Castle hosting an exhibition during the Kilkenny Arts Festival, featuring paintings, sculptures, antique books and film.

Shankill Castle takes pride in exhibiting a range of unusual media and subjects each year that engage the public with art in its varied forms and expressions in a memorable environment. The historic gardens, stables and castle in the Kilkenny countryside will provide a special experience for all visitors. The Coach House Café is open from Thursdays to Sundays from 11am to 5pm.

All artworks are for sale, the exhibition is open to the public and admission is free.