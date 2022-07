By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a car parked outside a house on Little Barrack Street, Carlow, between Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 July. The car was broken into between 3pm on Wednesday and 1pm on Thursday and a sum of cash was taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or activity in the area between those times to contact Carlow Garda Station pm 059 9136620