Death notices and funeral announcements

Friday, July 29, 2022

Loretta Moran (née O’Hara)
Ballinagar, Ballylinan, Laois, R14 K579 / Carlow / Athy, Kildare

(Formerly of 79 St. Killian’s Crescent, Carlow). Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Aisling, Caragh, Georgina, Robert and Marc, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Friday evening (July 29th) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Abban’s Church, Killeen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Slurry spillage in Tullow causing traffic disruption

Friday, 29/07/22 - 1:12pm

Tullow receives ‘Open Library’ boost

Thursday, 28/07/22 - 8:51pm

Spellbinding country residence near Milford Lock, Carlow

Thursday, 28/07/22 - 8:42pm