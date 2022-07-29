Death notices and funeral announcements

DEMPSEY (née Middleton), Ann

(Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Kyle, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny) July 26th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of Pat, cherished mother of Michelle and Mark, grandmother of Emma and Thomas and dear sister of Rose, Mary, Michael, Tony and the late Johnny, Bob, Eileen and Phil. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Karen, Michelle’s partner John, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening (28th July) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Friday (29th July) arriving for Funeral Mass at 12noon followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.

Ann’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by clicking this link – https://www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam/

Followed by her committal service by clicking this link – https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html

No flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to COPD Support Ireland – http://copd.ie/donate/