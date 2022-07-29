Delany Archive to host online lecture for Heritage Week

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Delany Archive, based at Carlow College, is hosting an online lecture for Heritage Week on the topic of education during the episcopate of Dr James Doyle (1819-1834).

Dr Thomas McGrath, the college’s registrar and vice-president for academic affairs, will be the speaker. The lecture will be held at 7pm to 8.30pm on Thursday18 August and those interested in attending can register at www.heritageweek.ie.

The lecture coincides with a project to conserve, digitise and publish online a collection of archival documents dating from 1824 and relating to education in the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin. The project is being undertaken by the Delany Archive with the support of a Heritage Council community grant.

In 1824, an inquiry began into Irish education and involved the gathering of detailed information about schools all over the country, including their location and date of establishment, the teachers’ education and religious denomination, the number of pupils, average attendance, curriculum and books used, a description of the school’s accommodation and more. The event on 18 August will offer a preview of this project.

It is understood that the original documents submitted to the inquiry no longer exist. Fortunately, in Kildare and Leighlin, Dr Doyle requested his parish clergy to create duplicate copies and 34 of these still exist, covering many parishes in the diocese. The documents will be available at www.delanyarchive.ie by mid-September.