The 28th Inistioge Vintage Rally takes place this weekend in aid of the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team. It’s always a great day out for all the family in the picturesque village along the banks of the river Nore.

The event starts on Saturday 30th July, with the arrival in Inistioge at approximately 6pm of the Slievenamon Vintage Tractor Club Road Run. On Sunday 31 July, for the vintage enthusiast, there will be vintage cars, tractors, motorbikes, classic Japanese cars, vintage threshing, stationary engines and farm implement displays. There will also be live music with tea, coffee, sandwiches and fast food available. For the family there will be a dog show, face painting, Camogie and Hurling matches, ice cream van, play in the straw bales, along with quality stalls.

Additionally, a raffle will take place (prizes include vouchers & spot prizes) with the proceeds donated to local charities and organisations. The Inistioge Vintage Rally is run on a voluntary basis every August bank holiday weekend, with proceeds passed on to charitable causes in our community. To-date, the local committee has contributed in excess of €120,000 to various charities such as St. Vincent de Paul, Alzheimer’s Day Care, Irish Cancer Society, Irish Guide Dogs, Cancer-Screening Units as well as numerous local clubs and causes.