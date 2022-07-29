Slurry spillage in Tullow causing traffic disruption

Slurry spilled onto the main street through Tullow

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE has been a significant spillage of slurry on the N81 in Tullow, starting at AIB/SuperValu and going uphill towards Church Street/Shillelagh Road.

Tullow Municipal District staff are en route to clean it up, which will take some time. The council is asking road users to be patient while clean-up work is being carried out as it will cause delays. It also urges pedestrians to take care if crossing the street.

Tullow Municipal District will endeavour to have the clean-up completed, insofar as it can, as soon as possible and regrets any delays or inconvenience.