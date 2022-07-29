Three bed semi in Pollerton, Carlow

Friday, July 29, 2022

DNG McCormack Properties welcome to the market this 3 bed semi-detached home at 123 Hunters Green, Pollerton, Carlow Town in a quiet cul de sac in one of the most conveniently developments in Carlow.  Hunters Green is just a brief walk away from all local amenities including supermarkets, schools and restaurants.

On the ground floor there is a well appointed sitting room and kitchen/diner while the 1st floor comprises of two large double bedrooms (master en-suite), a single bedroom and a family bathroom.  Externally the property benefits from off street parking and a neat front garden that has a fenced boundary and good sized rear garden with a patio area and a fenced boundary.

This is an ideal property for first time buyers or investors alike and viewing is highly recommended. AMV: €249,000. More information here.

 

