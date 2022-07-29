Tools stolen from van on Killeshin Road, Graiguecullen

  • Home >
Friday, July 29, 2022

 

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Carlow are investigating the theft of tools from a van in Graiguecullen. The tools were taken from a white Peugeot Partner van when it was parked outside a house on Killeshin Road shortly after 3pm on Thursday. A number of tools were taken, including a Nikita saw drill, a Ferex jig saw, a DeWalt drill with two batteries, a DeWalt toolbox and tools and an SDS drill. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or anyone who is offered these items for sale to contact them in Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

