What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday, July 29, 2022

Backlash over emissions targets and missing luggage dumped at Dublin Airport feature on Friday’s front pages.

The Government’s decision after days of internal wrangling to demand a 25 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture sector by 2030 has been criticised by farming, environmental and business groups, according to The Irish Times.

The Irish Examiner also features the backlash as emissions targets fall short of the 51 per cent cut required by 2030 under the law, along with a call for a plan to fix defective Celtic Tiger homes.

Farmers will not be able to access lucrative grants if they do not become more eco-friendly under the new plan to cut emissions, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

“Trash landing” reads the front page of The Irish Sun, which reports missing suitcases were dumped in rubbish bins outside Dublin Airport.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph says a community in a Co Antrim town is in shock after the second murder in the same street in two years.

In Britain, the front pages look at energy profits and the cost of living.

The Guardian, The Independent, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star lead on “outrage” about the “soaring” profits of energy firms while the cost-of-living crisis continues.

The Financial Times adds that Centrica has called for more government support for households to pay their energy bills.

The Tory leadership debate is front page of the i and the Daily Express, with the former reporting ministers are anxious about leaks from within the party.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and The Times report on the closure of the Tavistock gender identity clinic.

Explicit private messages exchanged between Wayne Couzen’s police colleagues revealed in court are front page of Metro.

And The Sun previews the Wagatha Christie verdict due today.

