A CARLOW man charged with rape was sent forward to appear before the Central Criminal Court last week.

The man, aged in his mid-30s, is charged with three counts of rape at a location in Co Carlow on a single date in October 2020. The charges relate to the same injured party.

The defendant cannot be identified due to reporting restrictions.

Judge Cephas Power gave the defendant an alibi warning that if he wished to rely on an alibi in his defence, he must notify gardaí within 14 days.

Legal aid was extended to cover two barristers, while a Section 56 order for recordings of garda interviews was granted to defending solicitor Joe Farrell.

The defendant was remanded on bail and will appear at the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court.