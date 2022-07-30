Fabulous Graiguecullen home in walk-in condition

DNG McCormack Properties present to the market 27A Spindlewood. 27A is a very spacious four bed semi detached home, in excellent condition throughout with off street parking and a good sized, low maintenance rear garden.

Spindlewood is a much sought after private development located between the new access road from Springhill and The Numbers in Graiguecullen, giving easy access to the motorway in one direction and Carlow Town Centre just a few minutes away in the other direction, Graiguecullen School and Church are within walking distance, as is the Carlow indoor heated swimming pool.

The property comprises of a beautifully tiled entrance hall with guest WC located under the stairway, the sitting room is located to the front of the property, with a feature fireplace with a gas insert. The kitchen is bright with modern units and a contrasting island with a large dining area and a utility room. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, one of which is ensuite and a family bathroom.

The rear garden has a steel shed and a lowered patio area surrounded by mature greenery and a raised flower bed leading to a private feel. There is a pedestrian side access with secure gate. This is a fabulous property giving privacy and convenience and in walk-in condition. Viewing highly recommended, as this property needs to be viewed to fully appreciate it. AMV: €259,000. More information here.